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Aubrey Plaza, 41, is speaking out about her pregnancy for the first time.

Last week, her rep confirmed to People magazine that Plaza was expecting her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abbott, 40.

On a new episode of the “SmartLess” podcast, Aubrey confirmed the news to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

She told the actors, “Well, there’s a baby inside of me.”

When they responded in disbelief, she added, "No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now.”

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Aubrey explained, “Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s. And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding."

The “Parks and Recreation” alum went on, “She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.”

The hosts asked if she’s excited and Aubrey told them, “I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted... to see what that’s all about, you know?"

She went on, “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”

According to People, she is due this fall.

A source told the magazine, “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” adding that they “feel very blessed.”

A year ago, Plaza was faced with grief when her husband, writer and director Jeff Baena, died by suicide. Plaza and Baena were secretly separated at the time of his death.

Aubrey and Christopher have kept their relationship off the radar, but they first sparked dating rumors in the summer after they were reportedly spotted together at the Chatham Berry Farm, according to Deuxmoi.

In November, there were also social media videos of the two together at a Knicks game.