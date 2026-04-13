Adopt Your Very Own Krypto & Have Adoption Fees Waived!

Warner Bros. Discovery is joining forces with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage “Supergirl” fans to adopt their very own Krypto!

On the heels of last year’s BFAS x Superman partnership, WB Discovery is covering adoption fees for dogs from June 22-July 5 at Best Friends Lifesaving Centers in Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Northwest Arkansas, Salt Lake City, and Kanab, Utah.

Check out the PSA featuring scenes of Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and Krypto as well as some adorable furry friends!