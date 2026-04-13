A Look Inside Kylie Jenner’s Palm Springs Home

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Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner was one of the stars in attendance for the first weekend of Coachella!

On Friday, Jenner took to TikTok to give a tour of her gorgeous 15,500-square-foot home in Palm Springs, where she was staying while in town for the festival.

In the video, set to Sabrina Carpenter’s song “House Tour,” Jenner flexed her elevator, infinity pool, basketball court, and home movie theater.

Kylie opted not to show any of the five bedrooms or six bathrooms, but we did get a look at the open-area living room.

Jenner's beau Timothée Chalamet didn't make an appearance during the tour, but they were spotted together while watching Justin Bieber's set on Saturday.

It was Bieber's first time headlining the desert music festival and his set left fans divided.

For about a half hour mid-show, Bieber turned it into a YouTube sing-along with help from his Mac laptop!