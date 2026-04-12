Britney Spears Enters Rehab Following DUI Arrest

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Britney Spears is taking a major step toward getting her act together following a DUI arrest five weeks ago — her rep has confirmed to People magazine that the pop star has voluntarily entered rehab to address substance abuse.

The 44-year-old weathered the headline-making arrest on March 4, when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Ventura, California.

At that time, upon her release, her rep called the situation both "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," the rep went on. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Many had speculated that the unusually expressive statement might have been hinting at some time in rehab. Those predictions have come true.

Spears enters rehab about six months after her ex-husband Kevin Federline expressed concern for Spears in his memoir "You Thought You Knew." In the book, he wrote, "Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Britney's time in rehab is a new chapter for her, and is very different from past efforts to address her physical and mental well-being.

She was placed under two separate psychiatric holds nearly 20 years ago at the behest of social workers and others. She documented those holds in her best-selling 2023 memoir "The Woman in Me," in which she admitted her mental health was suffering due to her fear that she might have her kids removed from her care.