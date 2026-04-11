Michael Jackson's Sons Celebrate Berlin Premiere of 'Michael' Biopic

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Michael Jackson's sons joined a brigade of Jackson Family members in support of the Berlin premiere of "Michael," the forthcoming biopic about their late dad.

Prince Jackson, 29, and Bigi aka Blanket Jackson, 24, wore matching black, single-breasted suits for the occasion, as well as armbands that echoed one of their dad's most famous looks.

The armbands worn by the Jackson Two bore an image of their dad's dancing feet.

It was a rare public appearance for both brothers, especially the normally reclusive Bigi.

Their sister, Paris Jackson, did not attend amid reports she may be supportive of her father's alleged sexual-assault victims. The Daily Mail reported this week that Paris "knows exactly what her father did," and said she is now close to the family of at least one of the alleged victims.

TMZ reported Paris was hangin' in West Hollywood at the time of the premiere.

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Also at the Friday premiere, held at the Uber Eats Music Hall, were Jackson sibs Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon, plus next-gen Jacksons Jaafar (who plays his uncle in the film), Jermajesty, and Randy Jr.

Stars from the film in attendance included Miles Teller and Nia Long, as well as Juliano Valdi, who plays Michael Jackson as a child.