John Nolan, 'Person of Interest' & 'Batman' Actor, Dies at 87

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John Nolan, a British theater staple who acted on TV's "Person of Interest" and in two "Batman" films, died Saturday at 87, The Stratford-upon-Avon Herald confirms.

Born in London on May 22, 1938, he was an established stage actor when he shot the BBC miniseries "Daniel Deronda" (1970), in which he played the title role.

Most famously, he was mystery man John Greer on the CBS hit "Person of Interest" from Season 2 (2013) on, logging 28 episodes with the show, which was created by his nephew Jonathan Nolan.

He was also Douglas Fredericks in his nephew Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" (2005) and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012).

Along with writing and tackling many stage roles, he appeared in the movies "Bequest to the Nation" (1973), "Terror" (1978), "The World Is Full of Married Men" (1979), and voiced the Discovery Channel's in-flight entertainment.

Nolan is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, actress Kim Hartman, and by their two children and two grandchildren.

Hartman told The Stratford-upon-Avon Herald she thought of her late husband as "a free spirit, who always knew what he wanted and acted on his own terms; the only truly original thinker I think I ever knew. Articulate, intelligent and with an anarchic wit, he was always willing to see both sides of an argument.”