AnnaLynne McCord Is Engaged: See Her 15-Carat Sparkler!

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"Days of Our Lives" star AnnaLynne McCord is engaged!

The 38-year-old veteran actress, also known for her work on "Nip/Tuck" and "90210," shared the big news exclusively with People magazine, describing exactly how Danny Cipriani, also 38, popped the question.

Cipriani, a retired rugby star, got down on one knee about four months ago at AnnaLynne's L.A. pad... on Christmas Day!

"I cried for 10 minutes straight," AnnaLynne revealed to People. "At some point, I realized I had to answer. I said, 'Yes, but I can't even speak.'"

The engagement was anything but a surprise — AnnaLynne had previously made up her mind to ask Danny to marry her, only deciding against it on the advice of her sisters.

When she fessed up to Danny, he told her he was planning to propose on a trip to Cambodia.

Before the trip even happened, Danny used her sisters to distract her ahead of a movie night, so that when she came downstairs she was greeted by rose petals in the shape of a heart.

She also described seeing, "Danny, down on one knee with a ring, waiting for me to step into the heart."

The ring is an absolutely insane 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond with seven accent diamonds in the yellow-gold band. Check out the ring here.

Their Cambodian trip was a celebration of their engagement, as well as an opportunity for AnnaLynne to meet with the Love Storm, an anti-human trafficking charity.

"When I look at Danny, he's home to me," AnnaLynne went on to People, "I think he is a home that I never knew I needed and that I didn't feel I deserved."

She plans to walk down the aisle to Ruelle's "I Get to Love You." That sentiment is mutual, with Cipriani posting on Instagram shortly after they went public the second time, "My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world ❤️🥰🌟✨😍."