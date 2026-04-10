Television April 10, 2026
Watch Tara Lipinski Get Pranked by Anthony Davis in ‘Foul Play’ Teaser
Check out a teaser clip of Monday’s episode of “Foul Play with Anthony Davis.”
In the clip, Olympic legend Tara Lipinski is pranked by Anthony, who makes her believe that she was responsible for a crew member’s removal after the woman asked her for a selfie.
When the EPs apologized for the woman asking for a photo, Tara said, “No. She was so nice… Like, you want someone that nice.”
The EPs stressed that they have a “no tolerance” policy and the woman’s been fired, to Tara’s shock!
Tara covered her mouth, saying, “You cannot do that!”