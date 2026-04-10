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Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be reuniting on “Today” next week.

Hoda is filling in for Guthrie’s colleague Craig Melvin, who is going on vacation next week.

On Thursday’s episode, Savannah said, "Speaking of tomorrow, Craig you are heading off on a very well-deserved vacation, you’ve been holding it down here for a long time. And Monday, we’re going to try a new host here. Her name is Hoda.”

Craig quipped, "Oh, I’ve heard of her.”

Savannah noted, "So that will be fun.”

Earlier this year, Hoda stepped in for Savannah amid her mom Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

On Monday, Savannah made her return to the show.

Seated at the desk with Craig, Savannah told viewers, “Good morning. Welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us and it’s good to be home.”

For her highly anticipated return, Guthrie opted for a yellow dress, which seemed fitting since she was called “sunshine” twice during the telecast.

“Yes, it’s good to have you back at home,” Melvin told her.

Savannah and Hoda were co-anchors for years until January 2025.

Months before, Hoda announced that she was leaving.

She shared, "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

Hoda is also thinking about her daughters Hayley, 7, and Hope, 5.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she explained. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."