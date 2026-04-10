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Earlier this week, Offset was rushed to the hospital after he was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

On Friday, Offset broke his silence on the shooting on Instagram.

He wrote, "Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better!"

"I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses….,” Offset went on.

Offset seemed to make light of the situation, saying, "Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

In a statement to “Extra,” Offset’s rep said, "Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking. We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him.”

Days ago, a spokesperson for the Seminole County Police also commented on the incident but didn’t identity the victim, saying, “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

The spokesperson added, “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”