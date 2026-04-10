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“Love on the Spectrum” couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have reportedly called it quits after five years together.

People magazine confirmed the news.

A source told U.S. Sun, saying, “Sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

Another insider close to David added, "They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

Just a month ago, Abbey gushed about David during an appearance on “We Need to Talk.” She said, "He says things that make me feel good [and] he covers my ears when there’s a certain noise I don’t like."

The couple was beloved by fans of “Love on the Spectrum.” They met on the first season of the Netflix series and became the show’s longest-running couple.

In the fourth season of the show, Abbey told producers, “Neither one of us are ready to get married.”

She explained, "I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married.”