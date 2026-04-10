Celebrity News April 10, 2026
Justin Bieber Is Ready for Big Comeback with Coachella Headlining Performance
Justin Bieber is ready for a headlining performance at Coachella!
The Biebs prepared with two top-secret stops at iconic L.A. clubs the Roxy and the Troubadour for very small and lucky crowds.
These were Bieber’s first solo shows in four years.
Coachella reportedly paid him a cool $10 million for just two nights!
It’s being called the beginning of his comeback, and there were even reports he’s recording his performance for a Netflix documentary.
Netflix told “Extra” those headlines are not true.
Sabrina Carpenter also returns to the desert, as a headliner this time, with rumors that Madonna may join her on the 17th to perform their as-yet-unheard new duet!
Plus, international superstar Karol G will make Coachella history as the first-ever Latina to headline.
To catch every performance, check out the Coachella YouTube page.