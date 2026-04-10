Justin Bieber Is Ready for Big Comeback with Coachella Headlining Performance

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Justin Bieber is ready for a headlining performance at Coachella!

The Biebs prepared with two top-secret stops at iconic L.A. clubs the Roxy and the Troubadour for very small and lucky crowds.

These were Bieber’s first solo shows in four years.

Coachella reportedly paid him a cool $10 million for just two nights!

It’s being called the beginning of his comeback, and there were even reports he’s recording his performance for a Netflix documentary.

Netflix told “Extra” those headlines are not true.

Sabrina Carpenter also returns to the desert, as a headliner this time, with rumors that Madonna may join her on the 17th to perform their as-yet-unheard new duet!

Plus, international superstar Karol G will make Coachella history as the first-ever Latina to headline.