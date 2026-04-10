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Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope are now the parents of a little boy!

On Thursday, the pair announced the birth of their second child together, son Ford Joseph Lawrence.

Along with posting a series of photos of their bundle of joy, they wrote on Instagram, "🕊️ Ford Joseph Lawrence 🤍 Our newest member has arrived. What an absolute blessing you are baby boy! It will be an Easter Weekend to remember forever. 4.6.26. God is so good!”

Ford joins their daughter, Dylan, 3. Lawrence is also the dad of daughters Liberty, 15, and Charleston, 19, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

In November, Joey and Samantha announced that they were expecting a boy.

They wrote on Instagram, "Can’t wait to meet you baby boy 🩵👼🏼🪽.”

The news comes over a year after Joey and Samanta reconciled.

The actor announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I am beyond grateful 🤍I am beyond blessed🤍I am galaxies beyond thankful 🤍 My heart is so full ❤️.”

He included a photo of the pair at an event for their movie “Marry Christmas."

Joey added another pic of the couple kissing with the message, “My forever after.”