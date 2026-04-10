Getty Images

Supermodel Elsa Hosk is expecting again!

On Thursday, Hosk announced that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Tom Daly.

She wrote in a now-deleted Instagram, "Been growing a little nugget for the last 6 months!!!”

Hosk also shared photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

She captioned the pic, “They took down my pregnancy announcement post. Wish people wouldn’t see pregnant bellies as offensive but here we are.”

Elsa and Tom are already the parents of daughter Tuulikki Joan, 5.

The pregnancy news comes more than six months after the pair announced their engagement.

In September, Elsa shared some engagement pics.