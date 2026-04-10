‘Belle Collective: Birmingham’ Star Stormi Steele on Returning to Reality TV

Warner Bros. Discovery

Stormi Steele is taking the spotlight in “Belle Collective” spin-off “Belle Collective: Birmingham,” which highlights women building businesses and influence in the city.

“Extra” spoke with Stormi, who was “grateful” to showcase her brand Canvas Beauty and its growth over the years.

As for what drew her to joining the show, Stormi said, “When the opportunity presented itself, I was a bit apprehensive, if I’m being honest. I was on a reality TV show before and I did make an abrupt exit. I just felt like this season, it was time to just step back out there again and I’ve garnered a very strong community.”

Steele stressed, “My whole goal to do this was to be able to show that you can be a human being, you can be an entrepreneur and you can be a journey of growth and you don’t have to be perfect. I wanted to show people the real and the raw.”

Steele hopes that the audience will gain more self-confidence from watching the show.

She elaborated, “I want people to be able to see that you cannot be perfect, but you can show growth, you can learn. You can end up being a greater version of yourself than you were when you started a process.”