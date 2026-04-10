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“Summer House” star Amanda Batula is breaking her silence a week after confirming that she was dating costar West Wilson, her best friend Ciara Miller’s ex.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I've obviously been MIA. I wanted to come back on and say that I'm truly sorry to everyone I've disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I've reached out to individually.”

While she didn’t mention Ciara directly, she acknowledged, “This still weighs very heavily on me."

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She added, "For the sake of my mental health. I’m going to try to start living with some sense of normalcy. If you see me out or posting online... I’m not ignoring what's happened or unfolded.”

Batula noted that “Summer House” fans will get more answers soon on the reunion.

She shared, "I'll be at the reunion, and will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there."

Amanda and West confirmed they were dating months after she called it quits with her ex, Kyle Cooke, after four years of marriage.

They wrote, “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

"We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years,” Amanda and West continued. “Through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”