Tiger Woods’ Prescription Drugs Record Subpoenaed in DUI Case

Getty Images

Tiger Woods has officially been charged with DUI.

Last month, Woods was involved in a rollover crash and booked for suspicion of DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Now, prosecutors have filed a subpoena for a record of his prescription medication. In court docs obtained by “Extra,” they want the records “to include date and time prescription was filled, type of prescription, number of pills in each prescription, the dosage amount, all special instructions on how to take the medication, date of next refill, all warnings including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription from January 1, 2026-March 27, 2026.”

In bodycam footage released last week, Woods admitted to taking “a few” prescription drugs before taking the wheel.

After failing some field sobriety tests, Woods was arrested.

Deputy Tatiana Levenar told Woods, "I do believe your normal faculties are impaired, and you're under an unknown substance, so at this time you're under arrest for DUI.”

The video also showed another officer emptying Tiger’s pockets. Two white pills are pulled out of Tiger’s left pocket.

Tiger said, "That’s a Norco.”

"Norco? Okay," the deputy responded, then relaying to another officer, "He says it's Norco."

Woods allegedly clipped a pressure cleaner trailer attached to a truck while driving his Range Rover along South Beach Road near Hobe Sound Beach.

Immediately after the collision, Tiger calmly tells an officer in another part of the footage, "I looked down at my phone, and all of a sudden — boom.” Woods is seen kneeling while telling an officer what happened.

Once Woods was under arrest and inside police car, footage shows him yawning, hiccuping and seemingly falling asleep.

Woods broke his silence on the arrest in a statement on X. He said, "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," Tiger went on. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

The next day, a judge approved his request to seek treatment outside of the country, as confirmed in court docs obtained by TMZ.