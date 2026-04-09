Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Wed on July 3 in New York (Report)

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Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for “I do”!

After rumors swirled that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planned to tie the knot in Rhode Island on June 13, Page Six now reports that the wedding will actually happen on July 3 in New York.

According to the outlet, save-the-dates have gone out.

Page Six points out that Taylor Swift has a place in Tribeca, and she also famously loves July 4 and has in the past thrown big bashes.

While it was rumored that Taylor and Travis were getting married at Ocean House in Rhode Island, event coordinator Tara Guerard recently shot that down.

On Facebook, Tara recently wrote, “I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the ocean house in Rhode island. Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!”

If the July 3 wedding date holds firm, it’ll be happening during Travis’ offseason from football.

A source shared to Us Weekly, “The wedding timeline is based on Travis’ offseason rhythm.”

Travis just signed a new contract to return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season. Training camp will happen in late July, so the couple could enjoy a honeymoon right before he preps for the upcoming season.