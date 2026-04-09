Movies April 09, 2026
Superman Experience Attraction Coming to Warner Bros. Studios Tour Hollywood
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is adding a new attraction to the lot!
The “Superman Experience: Defenders Unite” attraction will be launching on Superman Day on April 18 at Stage 5.
According to a press release, the attraction “offers guests the ability to unlock and hone their super powers, work as a team, and enjoy the illusion of flying alongside Superman through next-generation motion capture technology, active 3D glasses, and high-definition audio.”
For more ticket information, visit SupermanExperience.com.