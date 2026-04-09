P!NK Set to Host Tony Awards 2026

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Singer P!NK is hosting the 2026 Tony Awards!

In a statement, P!NK said, “It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz. Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together — it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

She continued, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right. But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

P!NK is taking the mic from “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, who hosted last year.

In a separate statement, Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League, said, “Each year, the Tony Awards creates new theater fans around the world, expanding Broadway’s reach and shaping its future. Over the course of her extraordinary career, P!NK has built one of the most passionate and enduring fan communities in the history of popular music, giving her a unique ability to bring even more people into this growing family. Simply put: We could not be more excited to get this party started.”

2026 Tony Awards executive producers Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman added, “We are thrilled to welcome the incomparable P!NK as the host of this year’s Tony Awards — a fearless artist whose powerhouse voice, electrifying stage presence, and undeniable authenticity embody the very spirit of live performance and theatre. A passionate fan of Broadway, she brings a genuine love for the art form alongside her bold creativity and deep connection to audiences around the world, and we know she will deliver a fresh, dynamic energy to Broadway’s biggest night!”