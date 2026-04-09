Noah Wyle on ‘Cloud 9’ Over Star on Walk of Fame: ‘Crowning Achievement’ (Exclusive)

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“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Noah, who called it a “crowning achievement."

It was “twice as sweet” for Noah as an Angeleno and having his family present.

He noted, “Having my parents here, having my children here, it really is pretty special.”

Noah’s honor comes after he wrapped shooting for Season 2 of “The Pitt” and his mind is already onto Season 3. He smiled, saying, “I’m very proud of the work that we did in Season 2. I’m really excited about the work we’re going to be doing in Season 3.”

He dished, “We’re back in the writer room now and the ideas are flowing and I’m bowled over and immensely gratified at the resonance that this show has had, and this has been the most charmed year of my life.”

The glowing Noah said he was on “cloud nine right now.”

On the special day, Noah was joined by his wife Sara and his kids: daughters Frances, 10, and Auden, 20, and son Owen, 23.

During his speech, Noah showed some love for his family, saying, “To my wife, Sara, and my three amazing children, Owen, Auden, and Frances, you are my north, south, east, west. You are the reason I get up.”

He emphasized, “You’re my motivation to try harder. You’re the source of my creativity. I thank you for your inspiration and for giving my life meaning and definition.”

Wyle opened up on the major career achievement of receiving a star, telling the crowd, “I love it more than I can say. It is all I’ve ever wanted to do and the only place I have ever wanted to be. It has been the joy of my life playing for you, being welcomed into your homes, becoming part of your history and your evolution. And I am truly humbled by this honor, gratified and inspired beyond words by this ceremony, and I will cherish the memory of this moment forever.”

Noah looked back on his time as a kid dreaming of a moment like this.