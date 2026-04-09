Nicole Kidman Praises ‘Little Sister’ Elle Fanning: ‘Always Got Her Back’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman stunned in lace at the NYC premiere of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” on Wednesday night.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nicole, who praised the fabulous women in the show, including Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.

She said, “To watch all of these actors do what they do at the highest level, watching Elle, who I know so well and who I’ve worked with so much, but having never worked with Michelle Pfeiffer and being able to work with her and Nick and Marcia Gay Harden, all of them. It’s been exciting, watching these women just like eat it up.”

On the red carpet, Nicole was seen hugging Elle, who is “like a little sister.”

Nicole added, “I’ve always got her back."

Kidman also raved about working with Michelle’s husband David E. Kelley, who brought her on in as a producer and wrote a role for her.

She commented, “It’s such an honor to have someone like David say, ‘I’m going to write you a smaller role.’ He brought us in, produced with him and it’s just very exciting."

Kidman recently wrapped her promotion tour on “Scarpetta,’ which will be back for a second season.

She shared, “That’s big for us.”

Throughout her career, Nicole has played many different roles, but what would she do as a side hustle if she wasn’t acting?

Mentioning her mother and father’s careers as a nurse educator and biochemist, respectively, Kidman answered, “I’d probably be working as a research doctor if I could.”