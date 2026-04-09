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Jonah Hill is a dad again!

In a feature for Interview Magazine, Hill broke the news that he married girlfriend Olivia Millar and they recently welcomed their second child.

While promoting his new movie “Outcome,” which he directed, Jonah said, "And I have two kids now. The only thing that could separate me from my family is the editing room. I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing...it's like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert.”

Hill also referred to Millar as his “wife,” sharing, "I was saying to my wife, 'He's seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do it?"

Jonah’s rep confirmed the news to People magazine, saying the actor and director is “happy.”

Jonah and Millar welcomed their first child in 2023, less than a year after sparking dating rumors.

In the summer of 2022, the two were spotted kissing on the beach in Malibu.

Millar is the daughter of ‘80s model Esmé Marshall.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi recently spoke to Jonah at the NYC premiere of “Outcome,” where he sported a gold wedding band!