Jean Smart Teases ‘Hacks’ Series Ending That Was ‘Last Thing I Expected’ (Exclusive)

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Jean Smart hit the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of the fifth and final season of “Hacks” on Wednesday night.

“Extra” spoke with Jean, who opened up about how she was feeling in the moment.

While she has “mixed feelings,” Jean noted, "I feel like we ended it just at the right time.”

Smart added, "Leave them wanting more…That's what they always intended. You know, they pitched this show as a five-year show. They pitched it to me as a five-year show. Always assumed it would be a five-year show. And I feel like it just absolutely came together beautifully.”

Jean didn’t know how the show would end.

She explained, “I never asked them how it ended in six years…Because I wanted to be surprised, but it was absolutely the last thing I expected. So, I was a little thrown, but I said, 'Hey, I trust you guys.'”

As for shooting the last day, Smart shared, “It was very moving. It was very moving.”

She admitted, “It was very odd hearing Lucia [Aniello] say, 'And that's a wrap on the ‘Hacks.’”

Over the years, Jean has built a close friendship with co-star Hannah Einbinder, who was still emotional over the show ending.

Smart gushed, “I adore her. She's one of the most extraordinary people I've ever met in every way. I know we will always be friends… I haven't seen her for a couple of weeks, at least, but you know, I texted her yesterday and I said, 'So, what are you wearing tomorrow?’"

Did Jean take anything from set? She jokingly answered, “I'm not supposed to sell a few items, you know. Yeah, definitely got some souvenirs…Well, I'm not supposed to say, I don't know. No, I got some salt and pepper shakers.”

As for the positive acclaim that she has received from the show, Jean commented, “It's just been such a a pleasure from beginning to end and… that's rare. It's rare and I will be forever grateful. I don't ever expect to have it this good again. I really don't.”

Smart has her eye on producing in the future.

She shared, “I'm actually putting on my producer hat. I have several projects in the works that hopefully will come to fruition. My producing partner and I have formed a company about five years ago and she's been doing all the heavy lifting for the last 5 years. So now it's my turn to, you know, step up and… take a little bit of the load off of her.”

“Extra” also chatted with Hannah at the premiere, where she weighed in on the final season.

Hannah said, “It feels a million different ways, you know, like I'm really proud of the show and it's like very emotional to say a little bit of a goodbye to the characters and I'm just like proud and happy for the fans to be able to see the show and hopefully feel what we all feel, which is like totally tender and happy.”

Einbinder got tearful while talking about her relationship with Smart.

Along with expressing her love for Jean, Hannah raved, “We just laugh together, you know. That's like what we initially bonded over, it's like our love language. All of us, Paul, Jen, Lucia, Jean, myself, all the cast, all the crew, you know, laughing with someone and really understanding each other go hand in hand, I think.”

Hannah was there for Jean in good times and bad, showing up for her when she was hospitalized and when her husband passed away unexpectedly