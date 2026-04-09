‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Michael Patrick Dead at 35

Instagram

“Game of Thrones” alum Michael Patrick has died at the age of 35.

Earlier this week, Michael’s wife Naomi Sheehan announced the sad news on Instagram.

Alongside a wedding pic, she wrote, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice.”

She revealed that he was battling motor neurone disease for three years.

She went on, “He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.”

Naomi shared her pain, saying, “Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

“It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life,” Sheehan added. “He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”

Showing some appreciation for the outpouring love and support, Naomi said, “We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years.”

Naomi ended the lengthy post with one of Michael’s favorite quotes from Brendan Behan, which read, “The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.”

She emphasized, “So don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink Love.”

Michael posted his last Instagram in February, a picture of himself in a wheelchair while holding their son.

Giving a health update, he wrote, “3 years of having MND. Still shite craic,” he wrote at the time. “Health update: Basically me and @nomsheehan were in hospital for over a week there, speaking to doctors and getting tests done etc. Talking about risks and implications of getting the trache put in. What day to day life would be like after the operation.”

He continued, “In short I’m not going ahead with the tracheostomy. I had confirmation from it would be around 6-12 months before I could get home due to lack of staffing resources. Thanks so much to everyone who helped push this — from senior social workers, to politicians, to the chief executive of the hospital. Everyone has tried so hard, but there just isn’t the staff.”