Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Marries 4th Wife Elizabeth Jordan

Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has married for the fifth time!

A week ago, Mick, 78, announced that he tied the knot with Elizabeth Jordan, 56, who becomes his fourth wife.

Mick took to Instagram to share the happy news.

He wrote, "The south Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth…creating moments to be remembered !! Sun health and happiness!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post also included a pic of them kissing by the sea.

The couple got engaged last year after five years together.

His friend Mike Lawson broke the news on his Threads, saying, “Mick Fleetwood just texted and said he is marrying his girlfriend of five years, Elizabeth. How cool, finding love and making that commitment is beautiful. Congrats! @mickfleetwoodofficial.”

They made their red-carpet debut at the 2023 Grammys.