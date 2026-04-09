Eva Longoria on Movie with Kim Kardashian & Possible ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot (Exclusive)

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Eva Longoria is heading off on a culinary adventure in “Searching for France.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Eva about the CNN series, which she calls her dream job.

She said, “It’s so fun because I just get to eat and drink my way through countries. I did it through Mexico. I did it through Spain and now I got to do through France because I’m a Francophile through and through and I speak French, so I convinced CNN to please let me do France, and they said yes.”

A busy Eva is also going behind the camera with an A-list cast including Kim Kardashian for her new Netflix movie “The Fifth Wheel.”

Eva just wrapped the movie, saying, “To be able to do a female-driven comedy, I miss those. We had so much fun. It was the best shoot I’ve been on.”

Since there is a wave of reboots happening, would she ever want to do a “Desperate Housewives” reboot?

Eva answered, “I would be the first to sign up.”

In all seriousness, she noted, “I don’t know if we could say or do the things today that we said and did back then, 20 years.”

Eva is also focused on entrepreneurship, partnering with Lenovo to help other small business owners succeed.

She emphasized, “My life’s work has been about entrepreneurship, especially with women and Latinas in my foundation.”

It’s helpful for her son Santi see his busy working mom run her own businesses in front of and behind the camera.