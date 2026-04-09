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David and Victoria Beckham have been estranged from their oldest son Brooklyn for quite some time, but they are reportedly trying to mend the relationship.

Sources close to David and Victoria told The Cut they have offered to meet with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz at any location of their choosing to talk things out.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn took to his Instagram to insist that he didn’t want to reconcile with his famous parents.

The Cut exposé also brought up money and how it might have played a major role in the family rift.

Brooklyn’s famous parents have a reported $670 million empire, but his in-laws are reportedly worth $1.5 billion.

“Extra” recently spoke with the exposé’s writer, Bridget Read, who broke down why the Peltz family fortune might have motivated the split.

Read said, “What was unprecedented in Brooklyn’s life was having a partner that had even more resources than him but also to actually fund any projects he wanted to do.”

According to Bridget, Brooklyn seems to be planning to open a restaurant, based on trademark applications.

She emphasized, “Brooklyn can build these things out without have to kind of be part of the Beckhams’ machine if he doesn’t want to be.”

Bridget explained, “The Beckhams are constantly having to expand their commercial products that they’re making and endorsing and then constantly kind of performing to their audience. That’s a huge part of what they do to maintain the attention on them.”

Brooklyn has been in the spotlight since he was born and he seems over it. Instead, he’s focusing on his future with Nicola.

Read said, “It’s clear that these two are infatuated with each other.”