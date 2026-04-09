Television April 09, 2026
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Gino & Natalie Bond with a Couples Lap Dance! (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day: The Single Life.”
Gino and Natalie turn up the heat on their romance when they hit a strip club together, and Gino is blown away when she suggests they get a couples lap dance!
In a solo confessional, he said, “This is the kind of life that I want where I can have fun with my partner. This is how it’s supposed to be, you know?”
Natalie noted she could “always appreciate a good lap dance,” adding, “I think a beautiful woman dancing on a guy that you like, I just find it hot.”
Gino was down to “do this more often."
“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays on TLC.