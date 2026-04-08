Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney Rule ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet

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On Tuesday night, the stars of “Euphoria” had the cameras flashing at the L.A. premiere for Season 3!

Zendaya stunned in a sleeveless and skin-baring black gown with Chopard jewels.

Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen used haircare and tools brand Bur Bur to achieve Zendaya’s textured hair.

Zendaya’s co-star Sydney Sweeney wowed in a white Pierre Cardin gown and cape.

Sweeney rocked waves, which were created by hairstylist Glen Oropeza, who used Kérastase products.

Sydney’s makeup was done by Melissa Hernandez, who opted for Armani beauty products.

In a statement, obtained by “Extra,” Melissa said, “Going into Sydney’s third Euphoria premiere, the goal was to keep everything feeling like her. We kept the complexion minimal and built out the eyes with an elongated cat eye and soft lashes. We finished with a hints of pink on the cheeks and lip to keep the look youthful and true to her.”

At the premiere, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Sydney, who reflected on the impact her character Cassie has had on her career.

Sydney had “no idea” that her life would change, saying, “It was a pilot, so at that point when we all did it, we didn’t even know if the show was going to get picked up. You kind of just go into it blind and here we are."

Sydney, Zendaya, and their co-star Jacob Elordi’s careers have exploded since Season 1.

She noted, “We all definitely sit there and go, ‘Whoa, what has happened in the last [few years]… it’s been a wild ride.”

At the premiere, Jacob looked handsome in a Bottega Veneta suit and sunglasses while seen signing autographs and snapping selfies with fans.

It was also a bittersweet night with the absence of the late Eric Dane, who passed away after shooting Season 3.

Terri spoke with the show’s creator Sam Levinson, who praised Eric for showing up every day with “such grace and dignity” despite his ALS diagnosis.