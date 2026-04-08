Why Dan Levy Didn’t Feel Pressure for ‘Big Mistakes’ After ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (Exclusive)

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

Six years after “Schitt’s Creek,” Dan Levy is back with his follow-up, the comedic crime thriller series “Big Mistakes,” which he co-created with “I Love LA’s” Rachel Sennott.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Dan, who wasn’t feeling the pressure after “Schitt’s Creek’s” successful run.

Joined by co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Taylor Ortega, Dan said, “The success of the last show was such an anomaly. All I can do is try to have fun and hope that we recreate the same kind of camaraderie and magic on set that I did on my last one.”

In the series, Dan plays a priest, and he and his sister get swept into a world of dis-organized crime.

Laurie signed onto the project because of Dan, saying, “I knew of his credentials.”

She elaborated, “I knew that whatever he had written was going to be fantastic.”

Ortega plays Levy’s on-screen sister with believable sibling banter.

She noted, “I had a feeling from watching you that maybe we would get really get along.”

Dan chimed in, “I just knew that it was there, you know, and I was able to breathe like a big sigh of relief because the sister had been found.”