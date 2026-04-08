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Days after her terrifying car crash, Tori Spelling is speaking out!

On Tuesday, Tori took to Instagram to share an update.

She said, "I just wanted to reach out to everyone, and, this took me a bit to post this because, as most of you know, four of my kids and I and three of their friends were in a car accident a few days before Easter in Temecula, and we're okay, but it's been really overwhelming.”

According to Tori, the family is "so grateful and lucky because it could have been so much worse.”

Spelling claimed that the other driver was “speeding” and “going crazy crazy fast."

She went on, "Guardian angels were definitely with us that day because in a split second I looked to my right and I saw he was coming full on. Full impact into the side of our car and I turned hard left as hard as I could as fast as I could to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out."

Tori showed her appreciation to the “first responders on the scene” and the medical team who "took such great care of all the kids and myself.”

Spelling also gave thanks "to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this.”

Tori stressed that she is "just so much gratitude for life and the bravery of all of the kids in the car.”

Days ago, TMZ reported that Tori and four kids were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated for injuries that amounted to cuts and bruises.