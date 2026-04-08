Rolling with the Stars: Will Sasso on That Viral Lemon Vine & Preparing to Be a Dad!

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“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” star Will Sasso went “Rolling with the Stars” with Derek Hough.

Will dished on the show’s success, getting his start on MADtv, and that viral lemon Vine video!

Sasso just wrapped filming for the season, saying, “We’re having a good time… We’re excited for people to see the rest of the season as it is.”

Along with the show, Will is prepping to have a baby girl with wife Molly.

He gushed, “We couldn’t be more excited… We’re ready in the way that you can prepare.”

Sasso revealed that their daughter has “chubby cheeks” based on the sonogram.

“That’s a human being!” He noted, “It doesn’t look like an alien anymore.”

Sasso began his Hollywood career with “MADtv,” saying, “I’m originally from Canada and then made the move [to L.A.] in my early 20s and then ended up on MADtv.”

Years ago, Sasso went viral for a video of himself with lemons on social media app Vine.