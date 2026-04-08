‘Ketamine Queen’ Sentenced in Matthew Perry Case

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Eight months after Jasveen Sangha, aka the Ketamine Queen, agreed to a plea deal in the case of Matthew Perry’s death, she has been sentenced.

On Wednesday morning, a judge sentenced Sangha to 15 years in federal prison.

Before the sentence was handed out, the judge told Sangha, “You’re going to have to show some epic resilience.”

Sangha said that she wore her shame “like a jacket,” adding, “These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions.”

In August, Sangha agreed to plead guilty to five federal criminal charges: one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine leading to death or serious bodily injury.

Ahead of the sentencing hearing, her lawyers asked for time served to be considered since Sangha has been incarcerated since August 2024.

While her lawyers Mark J. Geragos and Alexandra Kazarian argued that she had no prior criminal record, prosecutors argued she was attempting to “rewrite history” as the victim.

The prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum, “She repeatedly sold dangerous drugs in high volume; she ran a stash house and directed others to help sell her drugs; she obstructed justice to conceal her actions; and she was fully aware that her drug dealing contributed to at least two deaths — yet kept selling the drugs to others.”

According to the prosecutors, Sangha “elected not to make use of her privileged background for the better. In fact, unlike many defendants who traffic drugs against a humble backdrop marred by childhood and family difficulties, defendant chose to deal drugs not because of financial deprivation, but for greed, glamor, and access.”

The prosecution also mentioned a recorded jail call that Sangha had about getting trademarks and book rights about the case, insisting that she “does not appreciate the severity of her offenses, and instead sees her crimes as a potential future revenue stream.”

In 2023, Perry died at the age of 54. His cause of death was listed as “acute effects of ketamine.”