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“White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza, 41, is pregnant!

Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with her "Black Bear” co-star and partner Chris Abbott, 40, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

Their baby is due this fall.

A source told the magazine, "It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” adding that they “feel very blessed.”

Last month, Aubrey hid her pregnancy by wearing baggy looks at Paris Fashion Week.

Aubrey and Christopher have kept their relationship off-the-radar, but they first sparked dating rumors in the summer after they were reportedly spotted together at The Chatham Berry Farm, according to Deuxmoi.

In November, there were also social media videos of the two together at a Knicks game.

Aubrey and Christopher last worked together in the 2023 off-Broadway show "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea." They were also co-stars in the 2020 film "Black Bear."

A year ago, Plaza was faced with grief when husband, writer and director Jeff Baena, died by suicide.

Plaza and Baena were secretly separated at the time of his death.