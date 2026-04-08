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“American Idol” alum Justin Guarini and his wife Reina Capodici have called it quits after 15 years.

TMZ reports Guarini filed for divorce nearly two years ago and it was finalized in December 2025 without anyone knowing.

They have two minor sons together.

A year before filing for divorce, Justin opened up on their life together, telling Hello! that “We live in the Tri-State Area. We just moved into this 3-acre, beautiful compound… and it’s a bit of a hike away from New York.”

At the time, Guarini was doing a “two-hour commute” since he was working on the Broadway show “Once Upon a One More Time.”

He stressed, “My kids and my family are absolutely, 100 percent worth it.”

The two high school sweethearts tied the knot in 2009.

Justin has seemingly already moved on from the relationship with a business coach named Kim Phillips.

Phillips started appearing on Guarini’s Instagram in early 2025.

Earlier this year, he posted a video of Kim, gushing on Instagram, “Every day I get to be a part of and witness the life of one of the most extraordinary humans I’ve ever known.”

Tagging Kim, he added, “Your heart, your mind, your generosity, your brilliance… it honestly blows me away.”

Along with celebrating her birthday, Justin emphasized, “You’ve brought so much joy, purpose, laughter, and love into my world. I’m a better man, father, creator, and human because of you — and I don’t take that for granted for a second.”