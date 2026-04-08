Alexa Demie on If ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Is the Last & ‘Fitting’ Ending for Maddy (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Alexa Demie was all dolled up for the L.A. premiere of "Euphoria" Season 3 on Tuesday night.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Alexa about the possibility that this season could really be the end!

She said, “It feels like it.” Alexa said she was happy about where her character Maddy is at in the end of the season, teasing that it feels "very fitting" for "Euphoria."

Demie also teased her character’s gig working in Hollywood, saying, “It’s about five years later… She’s working under a very prominent Hollywood talent manager, representing actors, influencers, and some other things that I won’t spill.”

Alexa shared that what she loves most about her character Maddy is her “freedom of expression.”

She explained, “Even if she doesn’t always say the right thing or the thing that — she says the thing you're not supposed to say — but sometimes that can feel really good and liberating.”

Alexa also praised her castmates, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi. "I think they're all just incredibly special human beings," she said. "So really, to be alongside them does feel, it just feels really special. It's a special group of people."