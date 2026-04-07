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On Monday morning, Savannah Guthrie made her return to “Today” after two months away.

In February, Guthrie was forced to step away after her mom Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home.

Ahead of her return, her colleagues were reportedly told to treat it like a typical workday.

A source told Page Six, “It was supposed to be business as usual, [producers] said to act totally normal. 'Move forward’ is the vibe. It’s been a hard year and a draining time.”

Savannah put on a brave face on her first day back as the kidnapping investigation enters its tenth week.

Seated at the desk with Craig Melvin, Savannah told viewers, “Good morning. Welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us and it’s good to be home.”

An insider raved, "Savannah is the heart of the show and the steady hand that guides everyone in the right direction. The staff and crew, we all needed her back. It was emotional for everyone. Her sadness and pain are not gone, but her bravery and strength aren’t either, and her faith is unmatched. Just as she needed to come home to her children and husband, she also needed to come home to her ‘Today’ family.”

During the telecast, Guthrie was greeted by “Welcome back” signs outside of the “Today” plaza.

Holding back tears, she shared, “These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful. I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers. So thank you so much.”

It was also an emotional affair when the cameras weren’t rolling, too.

An insider explained, “There were lots of hugs… Coming back to a routine brings a sense of normalcy. She’s prepared to go back to Arizona if there are major developments in the case, or wherever she’s needed.”

On the same day of Savannah's return, TMZ received a ransom note from a tipster, who claimed, “I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico.”

The tipster is demanding one bitcoin for information on the kidnapper.

Weeks ago, Savannah announced that she was returning to “Today.”

During a sit-down interview with Hoda Kotb, Savannah noted, “It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.”

She continued, “I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family.”