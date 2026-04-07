‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Michael Trevino & Wife Bregje Heinen Welcome First Child

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“The Vampire Diaries” alum Michael Trevino is entering his dad era!

On Monday, Trevino’s wife Bregje Heinen announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

She revealed that they named their son Jack Wild Trevino.

Bregje also shared a glimpse of Jack, who was gripping their fingers.

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Michael’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations!!!! Love all 3 of you!”

Kayla Ewell commented, “Couldn’t be more excited! Welcome Jack!”

“Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr added, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ buckle up for the best ride of your life:).”

The pair announced that they were expecting in a New Year’s Eve post on Instagram.

In the video, the two were seen holding a sonogram while sitting in a hospital room together.

The baby comes less than a year after Michael and Bregje tied the knot in Spain.