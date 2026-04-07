Celebrity News April 07, 2026
‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Michael Trevino & Wife Bregje Heinen Welcome First Child
“The Vampire Diaries” alum Michael Trevino is entering his dad era!
On Monday, Trevino’s wife Bregje Heinen announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.
She revealed that they named their son Jack Wild Trevino.
Bregje also shared a glimpse of Jack, who was gripping their fingers.
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Michael’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations!!!! Love all 3 of you!”
Kayla Ewell commented, “Couldn’t be more excited! Welcome Jack!”
“Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr added, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ buckle up for the best ride of your life:).”
The pair announced that they were expecting in a New Year’s Eve post on Instagram.
In the video, the two were seen holding a sonogram while sitting in a hospital room together.
The baby comes less than a year after Michael and Bregje tied the knot in Spain.
Michael and Bregje have been together since 2020. He proposed on Christmas Eve in 2023.