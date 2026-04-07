Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News April 07, 2026

‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Michael Trevino & Wife Bregje Heinen Welcome First Child

Getty Images

“The Vampire Diaries” alum Michael Trevino is entering his dad era!

On Monday, Trevino’s wife Bregje Heinen announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

She revealed that they named their son Jack Wild Trevino.

Bregje also shared a glimpse of Jack, who was gripping their fingers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Michael’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations!!!! Love all 3 of you!”

Kayla Ewell commented, “Couldn’t be more excited! Welcome Jack!”

“Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr added, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ buckle up for the best ride of your life:).”

The pair announced that they were expecting in a New Year’s Eve post on Instagram.

In the video, the two were seen holding a sonogram while sitting in a hospital room together.

The baby comes less than a year after Michael and Bregje tied the knot in Spain.

Michael and Bregje have been together since 2020. He proposed on Christmas Eve in 2023.

2026 Star Babies View Gallery
#BabyNews #CelebrityNews #TrendingStories

More

Around The Web

More in Celebrity News