Jonah Hill Raves Cameron Diaz Gives ‘Best Performance of Career’ in ‘Outcome' (Exclusive)

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Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves, and Matt Bomer, and Jonah Hill hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of their new dark comedy “Outcome.”

“Extra’s" Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the group about the film, in which Jonah directed.

Jonah raved, "It was getting these guys together was the greatest thing of all time. I'm the most blessed director on the planet. I got to give a shout out to Ellen Lewis, our brilliant casting director, who I met because she cast me in 'Wolf of Wall Street.' And I said, ‘When I direct my own movies, I'd be honored if you cast them.' And so far, she's cast this movie, my next movie, which I'm editing right now.”

As for how the movie came about, Hill explained, “The movie started with me thinking, you know, kind of watching what was going on in culture about the new form of entertainment being celebrities getting in trouble. Instead of celebrities making something, they were making trouble. And then that was what entertainment was.”

Jonah had wonderful things to say about Keanu, Matt, and Cameron and how they all fit into the movie.

He noted, "I said, 'Who's your favorite actor that you would never want to see get in trouble or that you just is beloved?' And I thought of Keanu Reeves. I just love him. I love 'My Own Private Idaho' and ‘Parenthood’ and everything since. And I said, 'This guy's an amazing actor. I want to see him go all out. I want to see him play different stuff than I've seen him play.' And he said yes. And he stuck by my side and I'm forever grateful. He never left. And then all these other people came probably because of him, you know. And then Bomer is just the biggest star... I'm like, 'Wow, I feel like I am like working with Tom Cruise, like right before he's full-on Tom Cruise, you know, and like he's just the most talented, most hardworking, gorgeous person."

He went on, “It sounds fake, but this is all true. Cameron is an actual angel that fell from heaven. and she is not only like an iconic classic movie star that when she came on the screen for like her camera test or something, we're all back there like, ‘Whoa, we're making a real movie.' My first movie was like bunch of skaters and my second movie was me and my therapist, you know, so this was like real deal… as an actor, she gives the best performance of her career, in my opinion… knockout performance and as a person, she just supported me and continues to support me in such a real way... she is just the perfect friend and artist. Combination actually of those two."

Cameron jumped in, “Jonah is the most earnest person. Like honestly, like his words, like he means them so much. To be on the receiving end of it, it's like… when somebody who you feel the same way about says those things about you, it's like very heartwarming because I think that all three of us here could just say all the same things about Jonah and who he is as a person, as a director, as an actor. I mean, my favorite thing is that… there wasn't one single part of his performance in this movie that could be in the trailer and there's a reason you will see it is absolutely stunning what he does… he is such a force in this movie… it was a free-for-all. Like there's nobody who could have directed him in this performance other than himself. You know what I mean? And it's just it's incredible.”

In the movie, Keanu played Reef, a role that is completely opposite of himself in real life.

He admitted, “It was a real stretch and it was a wonderful role."

Cameron quipped, "You know what you should do? You should just try to offend people.”

Keanu commented, “I could but I won’t."

When Mona mentioned that we all need a friend like Xander, played by Matt, he shared, “This whole film is a testament to beautiful friendships that Jonah has and they all have this nucleus, where they came up together and they knew each other before Reef was a big movie star so they can hold each other accountable and they can... be that safe space for each other.”