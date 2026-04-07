How Meryl Streep Assured Anna Wintour About ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Anna Wintour and Meryl Streep are sharing the spotlight on the cover of Vogue magazine’s May 2026 issue!

The two legends rocked Prada for the cover, which was taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

In the issue, Anna talked about Meryl reprising her role as Miranda Priestly in “Devil Wears Prada 2,” 20 years after the original film.

Meryl’s portrayal of the iconic character by inspired by Anna.

Wintour said, “First of all, I’d like to say it’s such an honor to be played by Meryl, however distant Miranda is from myself. Who wouldn’t think that that wasn’t the most extraordinary gift? I like my age. I feel as alive, excited, and aware as ever, and I like to learn from my children and from all my teams around the world. It’s always exciting.”

Anna, 76, was Vogue’s editor-in-chief from 1988 to 2025.

“And I think with experience, you have a sense of balance and proportion, and you know that life is not perfect and that things will go wrong and you’re just going to give it your best shot,” Anna went on. “But if it doesn’t work, you have to move on. I feel age is actually an advantage.”

Meryl immediately thought of Anna before making her highly anticipated return as Miranda.

The Oscar winner noted, “In terms of Miranda, and coming back to that character 20 years later, I did think honestly about Anna and tried to imagine what it was like to carry her responsibility and to be as interested in the world and curious as she must have to be. That’s the key, I think, to being alive: Always breaking new water. Always breaking the waves. And we’re not done yet. But the thing that’s fun about this character is that I was using my role models, different people that I know.”

When Anna first heard about the sequel rumors, she reached out to Meryl to find out the truth.

She recalled, “I knew she would tell me if it was going to be all right. She hadn’t yet read the script, so she said she’d call me back. And that’s what she did. She read the script. She called me back and said, ‘Anna, I think it’s going to be all right.’ She told me very little about what happens in the film, but I trusted her implicitly.”

Meryl was intrigued by the sequel. She explained, “With this one, I thought, Well, where are they going to go? Now that everything’s disintegrating, now that these institutions are being undermined or exploded in a way that who knows what is happening in the world right now—I wondered what they were going to do. And I do think they’ve located something true about the business now.”