Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Fail to Reach Settlement Before May 18 Trial

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Amid their “It Ends with Us” legal battle, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal teams spoke with a judge on the phone about “their client’s updated settlement position” on Monday.

While Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave was hoping the two sides could reach a middle ground, they both rejected the deals presented.

Since no deal was reached, the trial will begin on May 18.

The news comes just days after Judge Lewis Liman tossed 10 of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

However, three of the claims, including breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation

Lively has accused Baldoni of being involved in a smear campaign to ruin her reputation as a form of retaliation.

Baldoni has denied any wrongdoing.

In response to the judge's dismissal, Lively's lawyer Sigrid McCawley told Page Six, "This case has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation because she stood up for safety on the set and that is the case that is going to trial.”

McCawley added, “The greatest measure of justice is that the people and the playbook behind these coordinated digital attacks have been exposed and are already being held accountable by other women they’ve targeted."

According to McCawley, Lively “looks forward to testifying at trial and continuing to shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation so that it becomes easier to detect and fight.”

"Sexual harassment isn’t going forward not because the defendants did nothing wrong but because the court determined Blake Lively was an independent contractor, not an employee," McCawley emphasized.

Justin's lawyers Alexandra Shapiro and Jonathan Bach also spoke out, telling "Extra," "We’re very pleased the Court dismissed all sexual harassment claims and every claim brought against the individual defendants: Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel.”

"These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided," Baldoni's legal team continued. "What’s left is a significantly narrowed case, and we look forward to presenting our defense to the remaining claims in court.”

In February, Blake and Justin were spotted arriving for a court-ordered settlement conference with their legal teams. The conference did not result with a settlement agreement.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has been officially dismissed.