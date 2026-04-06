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Shiloh Jolie is the spitting image of her mom Angelina Jolie as she makes her music video debut!

Shiloh is set to feature in the video for “What’s a Girl to Do” by K-pop artist Dayoung.

She can be seen rocking braids in a video teaser shared by Starship Entertainment.

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The video is out April 7.

A rep for Starship Entertainment told Mail Business Newspaper Star Today that Shiloh nabbed a role in an “open audition.”