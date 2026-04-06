Celebrity News April 06, 2026
Shiloh Jolie Is Mom Angelina’s Twin in Music Video Teaser
Shiloh Jolie is the spitting image of her mom Angelina Jolie as she makes her music video debut!
Shiloh is set to feature in the video for “What’s a Girl to Do” by K-pop artist Dayoung.
She can be seen rocking braids in a video teaser shared by Starship Entertainment.
The video is out April 7.
A rep for Starship Entertainment told Mail Business Newspaper Star Today that Shiloh nabbed a role in an “open audition.”
They added, "Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently."