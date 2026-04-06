Celebrity News April 06, 2026
Rapper Offset Hospitalized After Being Shot Near Florida Casino
Rapper Offset was faced with a near-death situation in Hollywood, Florida on Monday.
TMZ reported that the Migos member was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
In a statement, a rep for Offset said, "We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored.”
Another source gave a health update to People magazine, saying, "Right now it looks like he’s going to be okay. He’s at Memorial Regional Hospital and is not in the ICU."
A spokesperson for the Seminole County Police also commented on the incident, but didn’t identity the victim, saying, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”
"Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly," the spokesperson added. "Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."
The shooting happened more than three years after Offset’s Migos bandmate Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston.
Takeoff’s Death: New Details from the Coroner’s ReportView Story
In 2022, Takeoff was reportedly playing dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling when an altercation took place around 2:30 a.m. Takeoff suffered "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and was pronounced dead at the scene.