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Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, aka the “pommel horse guy," and his girlfriend Tess McCracken have called it quits after 10 years together.

Tess confirmed the split in a TikTok video following online speculation they had broken up, revealing they haven’t been together “since the beginning of January.”

Tess continued, “We were together for almost 10 years. We met and got together when we were 17 and 18, and we’re now 27 and 28. As it turns out, there are things that didn’t matter at 18 that matter when you’re in your later 20s and things that matter then that don’t anymore, and life happens.”

In 2017, they met while meeting at Penn State University.

Tess noted that “there wasn’t any drama” leading to the split, saying, "There wasn’t some big blow-up fight where somebody stormed out. There wasn’t any cheating … This wasn't, you know, I'd put an ultimatum of ‘propose by New Year's, or I'm gone' kind of thing — none of that.”

According to Tess, it was “just time.”

Tess wishes Stephen “all the best,” saying, “There’s no bad blood. I want to see him succeed in everything, but the way that support is coming has to be different now.”

After the breakup, Tess moved to a new apartment in Florida with their cat Yushu.

Despite everything, Tess shared that she’s “doing well” and “rediscovering” life.

She elaborated, "[I’m] really just trying to come to terms with who I am and what I enjoy doing when there's not someone else to consider."