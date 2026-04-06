Melissa Gilbert Defends Timothy Busfield in New TV Interview

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Melissa Gilbert sat down for her first TV interview about the sexual assault allegations facing her husband Timothy Busfield.

In a “Good Morning America” interview that aired on Monday, Gilbert stood by her man, calling Busfield “an honorable, caring, generous human being.”

She emphasized, “I know this man in my bones. No one knows him better than I do. I know literally everything about him. Our marriage has had a lot of ups and downs. We’ve been through our struggles, we’ve had our own issues to deal with, and we’ve worked through everything. He is nothing if not completely honest with me. I trust him with my children’s lives, I trust him with my grandchildren’s lives, my nieces and nephews.”

In February, Busfield was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, charges that he vehemently denies.

“Believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison,” Gilbert insisted.

Along with doing some damage control, Melissa opened up about how the allegations have affected their family.

She stressed, “Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had. All of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects. For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled … Even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy.”

Gilbert was in the New Mexico courtroom when Busfield was first faced with the charges and she’ll be there again when he fights to clear his name.

According to Melissa, Timothy is “the last person in the world who would hurt a child.”

Melissa and Timothy claim that the parents were seeking revenge after their twins were recast in a TV series that he was working on.