Lil Nas X Battery Case: Judge Plans to Dismiss Under 2 Conditions

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Rapper Lil Nas X is getting a legal break.

In September, the performer was charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

He pleaded not guilty in the case.

On Monday, Los Angeles judge Alan Schneider announced that Lil Nas was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after he was arrested on the battery charges.

According to Rolling Stone, Lil Nas won’t face any jail time and will be granted admittance into a mental health diversion program.

The judge agreed to dismiss the case if the rapper keeps up with treatment and doesn’t break any laws for the next two years.

Along with saying Lil Nas “appeared to be doing very well,” Schneider said, “When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off.”

The judge felt that Lil Nas X’s arrest was “aberrant from his normal conduct.”

The rapper’s lawyer Christy O’Connor informed the courtroom that he admitted himself into Meadows treatment center in Arizona following the arrest.

Along with nearly two months at the treatment center, O’Connor noted that Lil Nas X practices a “pretty rigorous mental health regimen.”

Following the court hearing, Lil Nas told reporters that he was “very thankful,” adding, “It could have been much worse.”