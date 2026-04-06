Lauren Conrad on 'Important' Kristin Cavallari 1-on-1 in ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion (Exclusive)

JanuaryImages

“Laguna Beach” alums Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Morgan Smith, and Christina Sinclair are dishing on the highly anticipated “The Reunion: Laguna Beach.”

“Extra’s” Alyssa Smith spoke with the group about the “full-circle moment” that felt like coming home, as well as Lauren and Kristin Cavallari’s one-on-one conversation.

On the reunion, the two rivals meet up at a bonfire, something that was important to include.

Lauren shared, “It’s been 20 years and even, you know, off camera, we’re friendly… As a producer, we felt like it was important to have that, just because it was a first.”

Lauren and Kristin are executive producers on “The Reunion: Laguna Beach,” and their reunion was definitely “on the list.”

She noted, “I think that the whole point of this was meant to be a healing, feel-good look back. We wanted this to feel nostalgic and also wanted to highlight the growth that everyone has in their life, going from 18 to 40.”

“Laguna Beach” shot the cast to fame more than 20 years ago.

Lauren admitted that it was “still cringey” for her to watch the iconic series nowadays, but noted, “I do appreciate that we were able to be part of it and capture some of those really important moments in our lives.”

Stephen and Lauren both admitted the soundstage environment was “a bit weird” at first but shared how fun it was filming the location scenes, including the bonfire.

Stephen explained, “It was also a bit of a different environment than we were used to because when we were doing the show in Laguna, they had the cameras far away, long legs, you know, and we’re on a soundstage and there’s this buildup to this moment of all getting together.”

Lauren added, “The stage was harder because it was like lights and it was long. We were on that stage like eight hours."

Would any of the cast let their kids do a reality show? Dieter said it was a “hard no” for him, explaining, “It’s different; we didn’t have social media when we did it. You really have to search if you wanted to find things. With this experience, there’s a lot of comments on Instagram.”

Christina had a different position, saying, “I hope I’m raising them in a way that when they get to 17 years old, I can trust them. They’re one year away from leaving the house, at which point I have no control. I’d like to think I would allow them to do something like this.”

Stephen plans to show “Laguna Beach” to his teenage son at some point so he “would never want to do it."