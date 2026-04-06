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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are making it official on Instagram!

On Monday, Lewis posted a video reel that features him behind the wheel of a Ferrari F40 with Kim sitting the passenger seat as he whips around the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo.

At the end of the reel, Kardashian told the cameras, “That’s insane” after the “Tokyo drift” with Hamilton.

Last month, a source told People magazine that Kim and Lewis were on a vacation in Tokyo with her kids Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6.

Another insider shared with the outlet, “He’s just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim’s very into him. They are both busy with their careers but see each other as much as possible. It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest and she’s definitely intrigued.”

Last month, Hamilton commented on Kim’s pictures from the Vanity Fair Oscars party with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

In February, the two sparked dating rumors.

In video and photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen arriving at a Paris hotel in the same SUV.

Kim left the SUV first with a member of her team, and then Lewis was spotted coming out of the vehicle a few seconds later.

It had been rumored that the two flew in together from the U.K.

Both were photographed arriving separately at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire in snaps obtained by Page Six.

A source told The Sun U.K., “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.”

In December, Kim and Lewis were spotted at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, so did sparks fly then?