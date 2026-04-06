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After posting his $600,000 bail, Joseph Duggar is back at his Arkansas home with wife Kendra Duggar.

His lawyer Albert J. Sauline III told People magazine that the couple have reunited without their children.

In March, Joseph, 31, was arrested in Arkansas on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Joseph and Kendra are also facing additional unrelated charges, including four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

Duggar entered a written not guilty plea on all charges.

In the court docs, he also waived arraignment on all charges and requested a jury trial.

Following her arrest on child welfare charges, Kendra is not allowed to see their kids for a month, according to Joseph’s sister Anna Duggar.

In an email to Joseph obtained by People magazine, Anna wrote about her conversation with Kendra, “She was strong on the phone call, except for when she talked about it being a month before she can see the kids.”

According to Anna, Kendra will fight the charges, writing, “I know she will win in the end… It just might take time.”

In a separate email to Joseph, his father, Jim Bob Duggar, wrote that the charges against Kendra were “ridiculous,” adding, “We were praying that we can get her charges dropped."

Joseph is also not allowed to be alone with his kids unsupervised as a term of his pretrial release.